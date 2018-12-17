Home Cities Bengaluru

KG Layout allottees may not have to wait 10 years for sale deed 

Presently, site allottees need to wait for 10 years before they are handed the document.

Published: 17th December 2018 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has recommended that BDA site owners in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout Phase-II be handed over the Absolute Sale Deed immediately after full payment of the site’s cost. Presently, site allottees need to wait for 10 years before they are handed the document.

A total of 4,970 allottees have been provided sites in KG Layout Phase-II. The move, decided upon during the BDA Board meeting on Saturday, will also be extended to the 5,000 site allottees of Phase-I later. “It is being sent to the government for approval now,” a senior BDA official told TNIE, adding, “Many site owners had requested us for it.

At present, we only issue a lease-cum-sale deed to a site allottee. The lease period runs to 10 years and the allottee can sell the site only after the expiry of the lease period.” 

BDA is reintroducing this move after 14 years, another official said. “During Chief Minister S M Krishna’s period from 1999 to 2004, Absolute Sale Deeds were given to BDA Layout allottees in Anjanapura, Vishweshwaraya Layout and Banashankari. It was withdrawn later.”  

B Mohan, allotted a 40x60 site in Bhimmanakuppe, said, “I welcome the proposal wholeheartedly, and so will many others. I have no plans to sell it, but at least 25 per cent of allottees would like to sell it to meet marriage or education expenses for their children. Not having to wait for 10 years to do it will be a big relief.”  

N Sridhar (63), who got a 30x40 site in Komaghatta area, also expressed his happiness with the proposal.

“I salute BDA if they can introduce this. You must remember that most allottees are senior citizens. If the Absolute Sale Deed is in our hand, we can even mortgage our site if required to meet our medical ailments or other financial emergencies.” He added, “During my lifetime, if I want to transfer the site in the name of my wife, son or daughter, I can now do so rather than wait for 10 years to do it.”  

However, AS Surya Kiran, allotted a 30x40 site in Challaghatta area in Phase-II, said he would have preferred if BDA had reduced the period of handing over to five years instead of the existing 10, rather than do away with it altogether.

“The move would plunge many allottees into a mini real estate business. Most will not carry out any construction on their plot and wait for the right time to sell their sites,” he said, adding that such a scenario would affect him, since many civic amenities are provided by BDA only after several houses come up in a layout. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp