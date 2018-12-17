Lalbagh sports cleaner look after Lokayukta intervention

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following a suo motu complaint taken up by the Lokayukta regarding dumping of garbage inside Lalbagh, authorities have taken up steps to keep the park clean. In November, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty had sought a report from officials following a news report which claimed that waste was being thrown in the open within the park. Justice Shetty had also received complaints of the stray dog menace on the premises.

However, joint director of the Horticulture Department, Dr Jagadish, said for the past two months, the department had taken several steps to ensure cleanliness. “In the past two months, we have enforced the plastic ban and all food items in the park. Even the HOPCOMS outlet inside the park is not allowed to use plastic,” he said.

Jagadish said an elaborate system had been put in place in the evenings, wherein ragpickers have been deployed in two shifts to collect waste, with the later batch working till 11 pm. “They are there to ensure that there is barely any litter in the park.” Jagadish added that two tippers have been deployed with as many as 30 personnel assigned to each vehicle to transport garbage to a compactor. “Earlier, cleaners would dump the garbage in an place, which would attract dogs, and the garbage would get strewn about.”

The department has also added 200 wet and dry dustbins. Jagadish said the Lokayukta would be sent pictures, videos and documents on how cleaning process is going on in the park in response to his complaint. Regarding the stray dog menace, Jagadish said that since the issue falls under the purview of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, they are taking steps to curb it. “BBMP officials will sterilise female dogs and administer vaccines if any diseased dogs are found. One major problem was that walkers within the park would feed the dogs. We are now strictly not allowing any food inside the park,” he said.