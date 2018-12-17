Women from slums buckle up and steer ahead to earn ‘like a man’

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gayathri, a slum dweller in Cottonpete, makes her living with `5,000 as a garment labourer. But recently, when she heard about ActionAid’s effort to encourage women to take up cab-driving, Gayathri signed up for them without second thoughts. Even if this meant being subject to domestic violence.

Despite being abused, Gayathri

did not budge from the driver’s seat

“My husband did not like me taking these classes. He would constantly abuse me because of it, even doing so in front of the entire community. On the 25th day of my class, I brought him along and made him sit behind and see what I had learnt. Only after that was he convinced and kept his mouth shut,” says Gayathri, who now hopes to earn `20,000 every month.

Like her, 29 other women have signed up for the classes braving odds to accelerate their life by choosing the driver’s seat. Systemic conditions have ensured that women, especially from slums, remain restricted to their homes. While she is expected to be an earning member, they are often only allowed to take up domestic work, garment work, contractual corporation work and the likes. To think of driving a four-wheeler as a lucrative job opportunity is alien to most, especially for the men in the male-dominated space.

Each of these women has a story to tell.

Of how they had to convince themselves and their families that driving is not just a man’s job or for the elite. Take the case of Jansi, a 21-year-old girl from flower garden slum on Mysore Road. Her family would mock her, often passing comments on “women’s inability to drive.” But today, they are proud of her. “I’d dreamt about riding bikes, but had never imagined I would drive a car. When I got to know about this training, I was surprised. My current job in data entry doesn’t have much growth. But as a taxi driver, I will be able to earn like a man,” she says.

Naveen, the man behind this initiative – started due to the spike in the number of molestation cases by male cab drivers in the city – says the experience has been an eye-opener for him too. “The group was serious about the training and picked up techniques very quickly,” he says.

Agrees Malarvizhi, programme officer of ActionAid Association, who says their primary objective has been to “provide an opportunity to women from deprived communities, and help them explore alternative livelihoods to lead a dignified life.”Post the lessons, the women have been assured of placements with established cab aggregators.

Aspire to be ‘Cabbie Rani’

The niece of the famous Auto Rani, Sukanya, is also part of this programme. Taking inspiration from her aunt, she aspires to be known as the ‘Cabbie Rani’. “My husband was earlier hesitant about this decision. But now after knowing that I’m able to do it, he’s supportive. My child shows off to his friends saying that I’m going to drive the train,” she says with a laugh.