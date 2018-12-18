Home Cities Bengaluru

Amid onion-garlic debate, Karnataka government now mulls adding fruits in mid-day meal

Akshaya Patra Foundation is also positive about providing fruit to the students.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mid day meal

Students having mid-day meal at a government school( Photo| EPS)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the ongoing controversy and discussions over adding eggs, and onion and garlic in mid-day meals for students of government schools, the primary and secondary education department is now thinking of adding a fruit in the menu.

As per the preliminary discussions going on in the department, seasonal fruits could be served every day or every alternate day to the children. Officials say this idea emerged after questions were raised over the Akshaya Patra Foundation excluding garlic and onion in the food preparations, for which the department issued the non-profit organisation a notice.

The department has now written to the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), seeking information on the nutritional value added by garlic and onion in the meal, and which food, vegetable or fruit can replace that. 

“Once we receive the reply, the final decision will be taken about introducing fruit in the menu,” a senior official said.

Akshaya Patra Foundation is also positive about providing fruit to the students. Naveena Neerada Dasa, head, Strategic Communication and Projects, said, “In Hyderabad and Telangana, we already follow the practice of giving fruit with the meal.” 

NO INSTRUCTIONS on EGGs and FRUITS

The guidelines issued by the Ministry for Human Resource Development on the mid-day meal scheme do not have specific instructions or preference about fruits, egg, onion or garlic. It specifies 50 gm rice per student of a primary school, and 100 gm rice for each high school student, while laying down the need to provide carbohydrate and protein in the meal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mid day meal Akshaya Patra Foundation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp