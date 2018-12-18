Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP mulls developing 18 more roads under TenderSURE project

The project cost for the 20 roads for which tenders were called for in November is estimated to be Rs 255 crore under seven different phases.

Published: 18th December 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Newly completed TenderSure stretch at KG Road | Express

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Already facing criticism for TenderSURE roads in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which recently allocated Rs 255 crore to transform 20 roads into TenderSURE standards, is now thinking of developing another 18 roads under the project for the smart city flagship programme. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Basavaraj R Kabade, Project Central, BBMP, said, “We have decided to take up 20 more roads under the smart city project. There are 30 roads remaining, in which 12 roads will be taken up for white topping and remaining 18 roads will be again taken up under a TenderSURE model in the Central Business District. We are currently working on the stretches and will soon finalise the list to call for tenders in the matter.”  

According to the document prepared by BBMP that was cleared by the civic body and state government, the BBMP plans to develop 103 km of roads in the city. Twenty roads were selected for TenderSURE and tenders for the remaining 18 will be called for in a month. 

The project cost for the 20 roads for which tenders were called for in November is estimated to be Rs 255 crore under seven different phases, for which the financial bid opened on Monday. The BBMP expects that the work order in the matter will be issued in January 2019.

Speaking to TNIE, Suresh, Chief Engineer, Smart City, BBMP said, “We have already started the financial bid analysis and will send it to the government in 15 days and the work will start in January 2019. 

Meanwhile, we have decided to take up more roads under the TenderSURE model under the Smart City project. We will call a tender for the project in a month. Fifty roads were identified for the project and we have called tender for 20 roads. We want to take up 12 roads for white topping works and 18 roads under the TenderSURE model. The tender will be called in a month.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP TenderSUR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp