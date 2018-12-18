BBMP mulls developing 18 more roads under TenderSURE project

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Already facing criticism for TenderSURE roads in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which recently allocated Rs 255 crore to transform 20 roads into TenderSURE standards, is now thinking of developing another 18 roads under the project for the smart city flagship programme.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Basavaraj R Kabade, Project Central, BBMP, said, “We have decided to take up 20 more roads under the smart city project. There are 30 roads remaining, in which 12 roads will be taken up for white topping and remaining 18 roads will be again taken up under a TenderSURE model in the Central Business District. We are currently working on the stretches and will soon finalise the list to call for tenders in the matter.”

According to the document prepared by BBMP that was cleared by the civic body and state government, the BBMP plans to develop 103 km of roads in the city. Twenty roads were selected for TenderSURE and tenders for the remaining 18 will be called for in a month.

The project cost for the 20 roads for which tenders were called for in November is estimated to be Rs 255 crore under seven different phases, for which the financial bid opened on Monday. The BBMP expects that the work order in the matter will be issued in January 2019.

Speaking to TNIE, Suresh, Chief Engineer, Smart City, BBMP said, “We have already started the financial bid analysis and will send it to the government in 15 days and the work will start in January 2019.

Meanwhile, we have decided to take up more roads under the TenderSURE model under the Smart City project. We will call a tender for the project in a month. Fifty roads were identified for the project and we have called tender for 20 roads. We want to take up 12 roads for white topping works and 18 roads under the TenderSURE model. The tender will be called in a month.”