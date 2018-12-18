Home Cities Bengaluru

CAG report recommends revision of Solid Waste Management policy

It also pointed out that the ULBs in the state failed to conduct the proper Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Swaccha Bharat Mission. 

Published: 18th December 2018 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Solid Waste Management (SWM) policy, which is 14 years old, is not fully operationalised and has not been revised, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its performance report on SWM. It has cautioned the state that the “non-revision of state policy is bound to affect effective planning in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) adversely.”

In his report on performance audit, Principal Accountant General of CAG said, “The results of the performance audit showed that the assessment of waste was not realistic. State policy prepared in 2004 was not fully operationalised and it was not revised in accordance with SWM Rules, 2016.”

“Municipal authorities did not prepare the required short-term and long-term plans, which deprived ULBs the opportunity of adopting a systematic approach to SWM. As a result, the planning and selection of infrastructure projects in ULBs were, to a large extent, driven by the perceived availability of funds rather than a need-based analysis,” the report said. 

It also pointed out that the ULBs in the state failed to conduct the proper Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Swaccha Bharat Mission. The report also said there was a shortage of adequate and trained manpower which adversely affected effective implementation and monitoring of SWM activities, particularly collection and segregation of Municipal Solid Waste in ULBs.

Solid Waste Management

