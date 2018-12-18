Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru engineering student killed in bike accident

Reckless riding is blamed for the mishap and police said that he was not wearing helmet when the accident occurred.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old mechanical engineering student died on the spot after his speeding bike skid on Uttarahalli main road near Kengeri on Sunday evening. Reckless riding is blamed for the mishap and police said that he was not wearing helmet when the accident occurred.

The deceased has been identified as Shivam Kumar Choudari, a native of Ranchi, who was currently living in a PG at Channasandra near RR Nagar. He was in his third year in a private engineering college. A police officer said at 6.30 pm, Kumar had gone to celebrate his birthday with his friends at BTM Layout. Later, he was returning home on his bike when he lost control, and his bike.   

According to medical reports, he was not under influence of alcohol, police added.

