Karnataka HC permits woman to undergo medical termination of pregnancy

Pertaining to restrictions on MTP if it crosses 20 weeks, a woman in her third trimester moved Karnataka High Court, seeking an abortion as there were abnormalities in her foetus.

Published: 18th December 2018 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the medical board gave green signal for medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) of a 29-year-old woman in terms the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, the Karnataka High Court on Monday allowed her petition seeking permission for MTP. 

Justice B Veerappa passed the order after the medical board constituted by the court opined that plea for MTP could be considered as per the provisions of the Act.  The court also allowed the woman to undergo MTP process at a hospital which was mentioned in the petition and directed the doctors of the said hospital to take necessary medical care. 

