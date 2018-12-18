Many Bengaluru medical students head abroad for further studies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of medical course aspirants travelling abroad to study has increased over the past few years. As per the data released by the Medical Council of India (MCI), there is a steep increase in the number of candidates who have applied for eligibility certificate to go abroad to study MBBS.

The number of applications received in 2017-18 seeking were 18,383.

Experts say more awareness about education overseas and lack of medical seats in India are the main reasons for this. “There are approximately 60,000 medical seats being offered by both government and private colleges for medical aspirants, whose numbers are in lakhs,” said Saju Bhaskar, president, Texila American University.