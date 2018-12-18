Home Cities Bengaluru

Rajkot girl robs Rs 90 lakh worth jewels, cash from home to fulfil boyfriend’s dream

Last week, Rajkot police sought help from Bengaluru City police to trace a man by name Het.

Published: 18th December 2018 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

love, girlfriend boyfriend

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old girl in Rajkot allegedly robbed Rs 90 lakh worth of jewellery and cash from her home to fulfil her boyfriend’s dream to become a pilot. Last week, Rajkot police sought help from Bengaluru City police to trace a man by name Het. Explaining the incident, a senior police officer from the city said that Rajkot police were looking for a man named Het, who had recently joined a pilot training academy in Bengaluru.

According to the officer, on November 29, Gitanjali Park police in Rajkot received a complaint from one businessman by name Kishor Prasanna claiming that his house was robbed, and jewellery worth Rs 90 lakh, 2 kgs silver ornaments, and Rs 64,000 cash were missing from their wardrobe and also the house was vandalised.

Investigating officer Jaydeepsinh Sarvaiya, found it very surprising that they didn’t find any clue of forced entry. Even the CCTV images didn’t show entry of an unknown person. “There was no forced entry into the house. The cupboard was unlocked using a duplicate key and they were sure someone from the family or someone who knew the family had done it,” Rajkot police told officers in Bengaluru.

Suspecting something fishy, the officer reportedly interrogated their 20-year-old daughter Radhika (name changed). After questioning her for almost 15 days, her story seemed to change constantly. Suspecting her role in the robbery, the police began to check her phone records and Face book account. They found that she had a boyfriend named Het. She had made several calls to him on the day of the incident.

She finally revealed that she had robbed her own home as she wanted to fulfil her boyfriend’s dream of becoming a pilot. He needed Rs 20lakh to pay his pilot training fee at an academy in Bengaluru. Rajkot police then travelled all the way till Bengaluru and arrested Het. He had pawned the jewellery at a shop in Rajkot and managed to pay his academy fee.
Radhika’s parents are now asking police to withdraw the case against their daughter.

