Bengaluru's reputed gynaecologist Dr Sita Bhateja passes away at 90

An active personality, she was the favourite doctor of many women across the city who swore by her as their gynaecologist.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Sita Bhateja

Dr Sita Bhateja as undergoing treatment for Leukaemia. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted doctor Sita Bhateja passed away on Tuesday morning around 8 am. She was aged 90.

Admitted at the Sita Bhateja super specialty hospital in the city, she was undergoing treatment for Leukaemia. She was also the founder and former managing trustee of this hospital.

An active personality, she was the favourite doctor of many women across the city who swore by her as their gynaecologist. She is survived by three sons and her last rites will be performed at the Wilson Garden crematorium on Thursday.

During the partition of India, Dr Bhateja's grandparents, along with her, moved out of Sialkot and came to Jammu and from there Dr Bhateja eventually reached Amritsar where she was joined by her family later.

She moved to the city in 1957 after marriage and started her clinic in 1965. 

