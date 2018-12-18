Students from Kashmir visit schools in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The joy of 220 students from Kashmir, who had come to Karnataka for the first time under a student exchange programme, knew no bounds when they were taken to Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. “Students were eager to see the stadium. Along with a trip to the stadium, we took them to some of the schools in the city, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru Metro and Planetarium,” said PC Jaffer, commissioner for department of public instruction.

Most of the students hailed from conflict-prone areas of Kashmir, and had never gone out of their villages. Apart from academic institutions, these students were even taken to shopping malls, and Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was screened for them at one of the multiplexes in the city.

Male students were on a 10-day visit to the state, and one batch of students left for Kashmir on Sunday. Another batch will leave Bengaluru on Tuesday. A batch of girl students is expected to reach Karnataka for two-day tour on January 17. Students from Karnataka will be later taken to Jammu and Kashmir.