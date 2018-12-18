Two PU students killed as BMTC bus knocks them down

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two PU students were killed while two others were injured when a BMTC bus, which allegedly had a brake failure, ran onto the footpath and knocked them down. The incident occurred near Gopalan Mall on Mysuru Road.

The deceased have been identified as Chandrakanth, a first PU student, and Yadukumar, a second PU student. Both were studying at Kastuba college run by the BBMP.

Police said that the incident occurred around 8 am when a BMTC bus headed towards City Market allegedly had a brake failure. As a result, the driver could not control the bus, which went on to the footpath. The four persons, who were walking on the footpath, were knocked down and the bus halted after hitting a compound wall. The four injured were rushed to hospital, where the two students were declared brought dead.

The two injured are undergoing treatment and are out of danger, the Byatarayanapura traffic police added. Meanwhile, the BBMP has announced a compensation of Rs. Five lakh each to the kin of the two deceased.