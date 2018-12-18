In Karnataka when a lease agreement was forgotten for 33 years

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government had leased six acres and 19 guntas of land to Karnataka Education Board in Dharwad. Though the lease agreement had expired on July 31, 1973, neither the lessee nor the authorities concerned were aware of the expired lease agreement.

The lessee realised that it hadn’t renewed the lease and applied for extension an astounding 33 years later. The lessee then applied for extension on July 2006 and November 2007 and the government granted the land to the lessee in October 2011. Apart from the shocking ignorance about the extent of the leased land, the case also highlighted that the authorities did not even collect lease rent for 38 years. “Even penalty of Rs 2.28 lakh was not levied for unauthorised occupation after the expiry of lease,” a Comptroller and Auditor General report has noted.

The report titled ‘Grant, lease, eviction and encroachment and regularisation of unauthorised occupation of government lands’, has highlighted several such cases and recommended the state to compile an electronic database of all grants or leases and to digitise all manual records relating to the transfer of government lands.

While the first case refers to the lack of timely action and retention of land even after the expiry of the lease period, cases related to ambiguity in land records have also been highlighted. In a case reported in Ramanagara taluk, even temporary grants provided for cultivation were mutated in favour of the beneficiaries.

Moreover, the report noted the concerning trend, where the encroached land was granted to encroachers. “As much as 89 acres and 31 guntas encroached in four districts were granted to the encroachers; encouraging further encroachment,” the report noted.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The report has recommended the state to repeal some rules of the Karnataka Land Revenue Rules, 1970. The report, which noted that no new encroachments were listed after August 2013, except in Bengaluru Urban district, also pulled up the state for not adopting a mechanism of periodic inspections and identification of new encroachments.

Eviction of encroachment

4,48,615 acres

Total encroachment

2,61,174 acres

Reported to be evicted

18,274 acres

Protected after eviction

89 acres 31

guntas in 11 cases

Land granted to encroachers