Two PU students killed as ‘blacked out’ bus driver loses control

BENGALURU: Two PU students were killed while another sustained injuries on Mysuru Road on Tuesday morning when a BMTC bus went out of control as the driver Lokesh reportedly blacked out due to low blood sugar level. That caused the bus to go off the road and climb on to the footpath and crash into an adjacent compound killing the two boys, Chandrakanth, (17), a first PU student, and Yadukumar (18), a second PU student.

The spot where a BMTC bus mowed

down two boys on Mysuru

Road | Vinod Kumar T

The bus halted after hitting the compound wall. Lokesh also appeared to have been injured as he was seen slumped on the steering wheel after the crash, according to eyewitnesses.The incident occurred on Mysuru Road near Gopalan Mall around 8 am when the bus was headed towards City Market and the two students were on their way to college. They were declared brought dead at Victoria Hospital and their bodies were sent for postmortem.

Chandrakanth, a native of Kalaburagi, and Yadukumar, a resident of RR Nagar, were studying at a PU college in Kasturbanagar nearby. Another student, Rajashekhar M (17) of Bapujinagar and studying first PUC in commerce at the same college, was walking on the road when the bus hit him. But he miraculously escaped with injuries for which he was treated as an outpatient at a nearby private hospital.

Driver Lokesh too has been admitted to hospital, but is not yet verified whether it is for his low sugar-induced health problem or injuries sustained in the crash that led to the accident. Byatarayanapura traffic police have registered a case against BMTC officials and Lokesh on the charges of negligence while driving, causing death.