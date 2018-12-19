Home Cities Bengaluru

89% willing to pay for education apps: Report

The report was launched recently

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to a report released by Gray Matters Capital, an impact investor that focuses on improving access to affordable quality education and employability, more than 89 per cent users in India are willing to pay for education apps.

The report ‘Efficacy of Mobile Edtech in India: Mapping User Engagement to Learning Outcomes’ was released on December 14 at The LaLiT Ashok Bangalore is based on the hands-on work done by Gray Matters Capital, with eight companies. User testing was done with over 2,000 users and insights were taken from 42 education entrepreneurs.

The survey revealed that relevance (42.3%) and ease of use (26%) were important for the users. Only 11.3% indicated their preference for free app. Users do not also tend to download apps that are greater than 25MB. Students in the age group of 18-25 years preparing for competitive exams are largely seen adopting a hybrid model of test prep apps and classroom coaching with 85% of them open to paying `100-250 per month for such coaching apps.

