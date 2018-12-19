‘Auto driver rushed to help while passersby took videos’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajashekar M, a passerby who was injured in the mishap, said he escaped since he jumped towards the main road. “I was screaming for help when Chandrakanth and Yadukumar were knocked down,” he said, adding that only an auto driver and some students who were walking on the footpath rushed to help. “While some were taking videos, others were mute spectators,” he added.

Rajashekar had got off a bus and was just five minutes away from his college. “The bus came from the opposite direction and crashed into the footpath. The two who came under the wheel were ahead of me. The driver was inside the bus while passengers were screaming,” he said.

Govindaraju, the conductor, told TNIE: “The bus was repaired on Monday. On Tuesday, we left Doddabasti for KR Market at 6.10 am. About 80 passengers were inside when Lokesh started shouting. I saw him standing on the brake pedal to control the bus. He then fell down on the steering wheel after the bus crashed. Lokesh had no symptoms of any health issues and the accident occurred due to a technical issue.”