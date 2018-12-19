Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to take ISRO satellite aid to map lakes, drains in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, the BBMP has requested ISRO to include lakes’ boundary and mark it as per the NGT guidelines on Buffer Zone.

ISRO will upload its data on Bhuvan platform for BBMP officials to analyse

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2016, and now plans to seek support from ISRO to other
departments. The memorandum was signed for providing pictorial support to the Palike to identify Storm Water Drains, properties and landscapes in the city.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has requested ISRO to include lakes’ boundary and mark it as per the NGT guidelines on Buffer Zone. It may take another three months. A BBMP official said, “ISRO had conducted the workshop for BBMP two months ago. We can now analyse the data. Information about properties and landscape have started to come and we are matching the records with our database. We will look into rectifying the manual errors that have taken place from our side.”

The BBMP is provided with the pictorial report every six months. ISRO will upload its data on the Bhuvan platform for BBMP officials to analyse the changes in the landscape and conduct a physical survey based on the information.

Manoj Kumar Meena, Special Commissioner (Projects), BBMP, said, “We are currently working on taking help from this platform for other works such as SWDs, lakes, SWM. There are proposals on the condition of the roads and potholes too but there are confusions in the matter and we will soon take a decision on it. This may take three months.”

