BSNL, UBI told to cough up Rs 9.6 lakh businessman lost to fraud

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Urban Second Additional District Disputes Redressal Forum has ordered BSNL and Union Bank of India (UBI) to jointly pay Rs 9.62 lakh with interest at the rate of 8% per annum and Rs 10,000 litigation cost to a businessman from SP Road in city for deficiency in service.

The forum, comprising president T Shobhadevi and members Balakrishna V Masali and V Anuradha, held BSNL responsible for issuing a duplicate SIM to an unidentified fraudster in the name of the businessman Ramesh Kumar (52), residing at Nagarathpet in city, without verifying documents. This resulted in Ramesh Kumar being robbed of Rs 9.62 lakh by the fraudster who gained access to his account as a beneficiary using mobile banking, transferred the money and withdrew it.

Union Bank was held responsible for not blocking the account despite the customer informing it about some unknown beneficiary being added to his firm’s account, due to which the accused was able to draw the money.

Kumar holds an account with UBI, BVK Iyengar Road branch in the name of Mangalik Marketing, and another account in the name of Manyatha. He is the proprietor of both the firms. He obtained a cell phone SIM from BSNL which was linked for mobile banking facility with UBI. On September 22, 2015, he received a mail stating that some unknown beneficiary is added to the account of Mangalik Marketing. He instantly instructed UBI to block his account.

However, by that time, an unknown beneficiary had withdrawn Rs 9,62,700 from the account by using duplicate SIM. Later it was informed to BSNL and UBI, besides lodging a complaint with Cyber Crime Police. He moved the consumer forum by filing a complaint.

In its response to it, BSNL stated it was the duty of UBI to intimate the customer about adding of beneficiaries to the account by sending e-mail, which was not done by the UBI. This showed the bank was negligent on its part, BSNL contended. It also said that its customer service centre officer at KG Road in city had verified the name and address of Kumar mentioned in the application and issued a duplicate SIM after collecting required documents.

UBI said the password of the complainant was blocked within 30 minutes of receiving a call from him. However, the complainant never requested for blocking the account, UBI said, adding that even as per the complainant, the negligence was on the part of BSNL.