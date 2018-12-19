Home Cities Bengaluru

Cabbies taken for a ride by loan sharks

Taxi drivers in the city, who have signed up with aggregator platforms, are facing a new type of threat.

The agents ask them to pull over and give them whatever cash they have

BENGALURU: Taxi drivers in the city, who have signed up with aggregator platforms, are facing a new type of threat. While they are already facing financial crunch,  cabbies who fall behind on their payments are now being threatened openly on city roads by recovery agents. These agents on bikes force them to pull over and cough up whatever cash they have with them at the time.

According to several taxi drivers, the Outer Ring Road stretch between Hebbal and Manyata Tech Park is a favourite spot for these recovery agents to stop and threaten them.

SM Rakesh, who drives a sedan for a popular aggregator, said, “Usually two people on bikes, armed with a list of car registration numbers are out, just roaming around on the road. If they spot any of the car numbers on their list. They just pull up next to the car and start threatening the driver to pull over to the side of the road. I had once not made a payment of Rs 2,000 as I had to go back to my village for my brother’s wedding. I had a passenger in the car when this happened to me. The agents behaved rudely with the passenger and asked me to pay up Rs 2,000 immediately.”

Most of the drivers who face this predicament say that they had opted for a loan based purchase of new cars because of offers which were in place at the time. “The installment amount at the time seemed like a good deal as earnings were good. But now, it is impossible to not fall back on payments as most of the time, we don’t earn enough to cover our monthly expenses. These people who stop us on the street behave very rudely and many times, we are even scared as they turn abusive,” said Hanumanthappa, another driver.

While recovery of pending dues is a process that cannot be avoided, drivers are tired of the kind of behaviour that these recovery agents are adopting to get the funds back. According to Reserve Bank of India guidelines, recovery agents can, at no point of time, talk in indecent language or invade one’s privacy. They can also ask the agent to not contact during certain hours. Banks are also supposed to provide with a notice before recovery proceedings are initiated.

However, for most cab drivers, all these rules are just on paper. “I was pulled over twice. I was abused by the recovery agents as well as the passenger. All of this because I was travelling and had missed an installment of Rs 2,400 once. I had not missed any payments before,” said Zubair, another cab driver.

