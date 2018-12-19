Citizens propose upgrades to Iblur junction

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The controversial Iblur junction towards Sarjapur road near Columbia Asia has waited for an update in its pedestrian crossings for over a year now. Even as commuters and residents were getting over the shock of the death of a senior citizen who was killed while crossing the road, a 26-year-old was hurt and remains in coma after meeting with an accident at the same spot.

After the year-long battle for a well-established pedestrian network by Belanduru Jothige’s (BJ), the resident welfare association, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangar Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have finally relented in providing a four-inclined pedestrian cross overs with a high-rise pedestrian crossing (wide hump), which will be erected towards Sun City apartments.

“It’s six days since work for placing pedestrian crossings has started at Iblur junction. But the progress needs to be quick so that no more lives are lost in accidents,” said Richard Rodrigues from Sun City apartment, neighbour of 75-year-old Gangadharan who was killed in the accidents on December 11.

Now, BJ is also demanding several upgrades to the junction, including a skywalk and increased signal timings to allow pedestrians to cross safely. Diana, a resident of Divyashree Elan, who has voiced the drive for proper pedestrian network at Iblur said, “This junction is heavily packed with vehicles during morning hours. We had proposed design to the Traffic Engineering Cell (TEC) of BBMP, and had requested for a skywalk with multiple entries and exit points. This as there are several pedestrians who move in and out in this junction from HSR layout, Agara, Sarjapur and surrounding localities. However, what we hear is that there are issues in acquiring land especially with Columbia Asia on one side and Defense land on the other.”

BTP’s Deputy Commissioner of Police VK Jagadeesh said that BJ has been pushing for a skywalk and have even suggested design to BJ. “We are holding discussions on the matter. The road widening work from Sarjapur to Iblur has stopped BBMP from taking up any initiative in erecting a skywalk.”However, a senior BBMP official said that the Iblur stretch will be altered multiple times as there is an elevated road project and Metro project which will be initiated at the spot soon.