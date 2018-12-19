Home Cities Bengaluru

Citizens propose upgrades to Iblur junction

The controversial Iblur junction towards Sarjapur road near Columbia Asia has waited for an update in its pedestrian crossings for over a year now.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

The offiicals have finally agreed to provide high-rise pedestrian crossing at the Iblur Junction  Shriram BN

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The controversial Iblur junction towards Sarjapur road near Columbia Asia has waited for an update in its pedestrian crossings for over a year now. Even as commuters and residents were getting over the shock of the death of a senior citizen who was killed while crossing the road, a 26-year-old was hurt and remains in coma after meeting with an accident at the same spot.

After the year-long battle for a well-established pedestrian network by Belanduru Jothige’s (BJ), the resident welfare association, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangar Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have finally relented in providing a four-inclined pedestrian cross overs with a high-rise pedestrian crossing (wide hump), which will be erected towards Sun City apartments.

“It’s six days since work for placing pedestrian crossings has started at Iblur junction. But the progress needs to be quick so that no more lives are lost in accidents,” said Richard Rodrigues from Sun City apartment, neighbour of 75-year-old Gangadharan who was killed in the accidents on December 11.

Now, BJ is also demanding several upgrades to the junction, including a skywalk and increased signal timings to allow pedestrians to cross safely. Diana, a resident of Divyashree Elan, who has voiced the drive for proper pedestrian network at Iblur said, “This junction is heavily packed with vehicles during morning hours. We had proposed design to the Traffic Engineering Cell (TEC) of BBMP, and had requested for a skywalk with multiple entries and exit points. This as there are several pedestrians who move in and out in this junction from HSR layout, Agara, Sarjapur and surrounding localities. However, what we hear is that there are issues in acquiring land especially with Columbia Asia on one side and Defense land on the other.”

BTP’s Deputy Commissioner of Police VK Jagadeesh said that BJ has been pushing for a skywalk and have even suggested design to BJ. “We are holding discussions on the matter. The road widening work from Sarjapur to Iblur has stopped BBMP from taking up any initiative in erecting a skywalk.”However, a senior BBMP official said that the Iblur stretch will be altered multiple times as there is an elevated road project and Metro project which will be initiated at the spot soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iblur junction Belanduru Jothige Bruhat Bengaluru Mahangar Palike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp