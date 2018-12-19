Contractors in Yelahanka fined for faulty streetlights

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has imposed a fine of about Rs 3 lakh on multiple contractors for non-maintenance of streetlights in the Yelahanka zone.

Joint Commissioner, Yelahanka zone, Dr S Nagaraju said that following the Mayor’s instructions, a thorough inspection of streetlights was undertaken in the zone’s 11 wards. “We found that around 1,500 lights were not working. We imposed fines on the contractors and asked them to rectify all the lights within 10 days,” Nagaraju said.

Following corrective action, the Mayor and Commissioner, N Manjunatha Prasad again inspected the zone’s streetlights for three nights, and stated that about 90 per cent of the faulty lights were now working.