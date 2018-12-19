Home Cities Bengaluru

Cycling tour brings out King and Queen of Kalhatti

Highlight of TfN 2018 was the participation of record overseas and women riders – 29 and 18 respectively.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Cycling

The tour saw the participation of 29 overseas and 18 women riders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kiran Kumar Raju was conferred the King of Kalhatti title (01:07:36) and Katja-Lill Jansen (Denmark) the Queen of Kalhatti title for climbing Kalhatti at the 11th edition of Tour of Nilgiris (TfN), the annual tour of RideACycle Foundation (RAC-F), which concluded at Mysuru on Sunday.
The Kalhatti climb of 12 km and 36 hairpin bends saw cyclists inch up 1,230 m vertically. The fastest to complete the climb overall was K Kiran Kumar Raju and among women, it was Katja-Lill Jensen.

“The climb to Kalhatti is considered a ‘Hors categorise’ – something that is beyond categorisation – in simple French cycling terms, one of the toughest climbs possible. The Kalhatti climb gains 1,200 m of elevation in about 12 km, giving an average elevation gain of around 10 per cent with a few stretches going up to 15 per cent or more of a gradient,” say the cyclists.

Highlight of TfN 2018 was the participation of record overseas and women riders – 29 and 18 respectively. The cyclists reached Mysuru pedalling 133 kms from Kalpetta through Pullpally, Payampally and H D Kote. The edition introduced a new route between Hassan and Kushalnagar that was full of rolling terrain and places that had not been pedalled before in TfN’s history.

Satish Belawadi, Tour Director, TfN 2018 said, “The Tour of Nilgiris is now reckoned as the toughest and biggest Indian cycling tour that pushes barriers, tests endurance and creates newer opportunities for cycling talents along the most scenic routes. Cyclists from across the globe have shown great interest in TfN and it is no surprise that the event is getting bigger with each passing year.”

Badrinath V Sastry, assistant tour director, TfN 2018, said, “We strive to offer newer challenges every year to make the event competitive and attract the best of the cycling talent, be it globally or domestically,”
“With TfN 2018 concluding, there is already enthusiasm among cyclists to know the route for TfN 2019, the 12th edition,” said Deepak Majipatil, co-founder, RAC-F. The core team will meet in the next two months for chalking out the programme. Entry for TfN 2019 will open on May 1, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalhatti title King of Kalhatti Hors categorise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp