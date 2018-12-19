Cycling tour brings out King and Queen of Kalhatti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kiran Kumar Raju was conferred the King of Kalhatti title (01:07:36) and Katja-Lill Jansen (Denmark) the Queen of Kalhatti title for climbing Kalhatti at the 11th edition of Tour of Nilgiris (TfN), the annual tour of RideACycle Foundation (RAC-F), which concluded at Mysuru on Sunday.

The Kalhatti climb of 12 km and 36 hairpin bends saw cyclists inch up 1,230 m vertically. The fastest to complete the climb overall was K Kiran Kumar Raju and among women, it was Katja-Lill Jensen.

“The climb to Kalhatti is considered a ‘Hors categorise’ – something that is beyond categorisation – in simple French cycling terms, one of the toughest climbs possible. The Kalhatti climb gains 1,200 m of elevation in about 12 km, giving an average elevation gain of around 10 per cent with a few stretches going up to 15 per cent or more of a gradient,” say the cyclists.

Highlight of TfN 2018 was the participation of record overseas and women riders – 29 and 18 respectively. The cyclists reached Mysuru pedalling 133 kms from Kalpetta through Pullpally, Payampally and H D Kote. The edition introduced a new route between Hassan and Kushalnagar that was full of rolling terrain and places that had not been pedalled before in TfN’s history.

Satish Belawadi, Tour Director, TfN 2018 said, “The Tour of Nilgiris is now reckoned as the toughest and biggest Indian cycling tour that pushes barriers, tests endurance and creates newer opportunities for cycling talents along the most scenic routes. Cyclists from across the globe have shown great interest in TfN and it is no surprise that the event is getting bigger with each passing year.”

Badrinath V Sastry, assistant tour director, TfN 2018, said, “We strive to offer newer challenges every year to make the event competitive and attract the best of the cycling talent, be it globally or domestically,”

“With TfN 2018 concluding, there is already enthusiasm among cyclists to know the route for TfN 2019, the 12th edition,” said Deepak Majipatil, co-founder, RAC-F. The core team will meet in the next two months for chalking out the programme. Entry for TfN 2019 will open on May 1, 2019.