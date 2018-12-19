Defence officials refuse to give land to BBMP; infra projects suffer

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city heaved a sigh of relief this August as Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave in-principle approval for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government to go ahead with several pending infrastructure projects that were bogged down due to requirement of land held by defence establishments in the city. However, four months later, not even a single project has taken off. BBMP says this is because the defence land is yet to be handed over to BBMP for work to begin.

These projects were touted as the solution to several woes in areas that have a high concentration of defence establishments. On August 4 this year, Nirmala and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had agreed to swap land for 10 projects, including flyovers and road widening in the city. Of these projects, eight required land on a permanent basis while for the other two land would be licensed to BBMP.

However, things went sour between the local defence officials and BBMP in the past few months. BBMP sources told The New Indian Express, “We thought that with the Defence Minister’s approval, the work would have started within a week. But the defence officials are yet to give us work permits for these projects. They have been having several doubts and we have been sending them project details which they are already aware of.”

Manoj Kumar Meena, Special Commissioner (Projects) BBMP, said, “Works are yet to begin as defence authorities have asked us to submit information on projects. We have been sending the same and we want to hold a meeting within a month to conclude this matter.” Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy recently held a progress review meeting on infrastructure in the city and expressed his disappointment over local defence officials not following the Defence minister’s order.

On July 4, 2017, BBMP had offered 207.60 acres in Tammanayakanahalli village near Anekal to the Defence ministry in exchange for 62.01 acres of defence land in various parts of the city. Both defence officials and BBMP officials had jointly inspected the spot. However, defence authorities are yet to approve this. The Ministry of Defence’s public relations office did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.