Doctor injured as assailant’s bullet misses target

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An unsuspecting doctor sustained bullet injuries when a gang of assailants shot at the close aide of the owner of a private gold company at BM Layout, under KG Halli police station limits on Monday night.

The assailants had targeted ‘Chutney’ Saleem, a close aide of Nadeem Ahmed, who is the proprietor of Aal Gold Company. Both Saleem and Dr Basheer are getting treated at a hospital.

Police said Saleem was standing near his house when four miscreants on two two-wheelers opened several rounds of fire at him and escaped. Saleem suffered bullet injuries on his lower abdomen and wrist and was admitted to a private hospital in Vasanth Nagar. Dr Basheer sustained injuries on the hand. Both are said to be out of danger. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Saleem’s family alleged that the miscreants attempted to murder Saleem after he started to demand that Nadeem pay back deposits of some of his friends and relatives who had invested in the gold company. “Saleem had made his friends and relatives invest their money with the company. As Nadeem was not repaying the money, he was forcing him to return it, and this had led to a fight between them,” alleged Firoz Pasha, a relative.