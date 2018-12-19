Even after compensation from BMRCL, owner refuses to budge

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd is struggling to take possession of a piece of land even after paying Rs 1.73 crore as compensation to the owner 18 months ago. The corporation is facing an unprecedented situation as the owner is refusing to part with his land, vital for one of the lines of Metro’s Phase-II. Metro authorities have now decided to file a complaint at Bommanahalli police station on Wednesday (December 19) seeking protection to take custody of the land.

The 10-year-old privately owned Shri Anjaneya Swamy temple, located at Bommanahalli on Hosur Road, measures 30x40 sqft. The service road of the R V Road-Bommasandra Line (Reach 5) will run along this stretch making this parcel of land crucial.

General Manager of Land Acquisitions, BMRCL, M S Channappa Goudar, told The New Indian Express, “After the owner Chikka Thayappa Reddy agreed, we paid Rs 1,47,67,735 as compensation for acquiring his land and an additional Rs 25,65,940 as compensation towards building costs. A total sum of Rs 1,73,35,674 was paid by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board on June 24, 2017 and the cheque has been encashed too.”

Despite the lapse of 18 months, BMRCL is not allowed to take up any work there, he added. Another top Metro official said, “We have created a special corridor there where all civic utilities like electrical cables, water and sanitation lines can be shifted. This temple falls in the middle of the corridor so that space is vital for us. Work on either side of it has almost been completed and this is stalling our progress.”

BMRCL staff have paid numerous visits to the spot to acquire it. “During the latest visit a week ago, the priest of the temple and locals threatened the staff of the civil and electrical departments of BMRCL to be ready to face dire consequences if we dared to carry out any work there,” he added.

The priest resides in a portion of the temple. The owner claims that the priest demanded a big sum to vacate the place as the demolition of the temple would result in him losing his job and home, Goudar said. The GM added, “If it had been any other structure, we would have demolished it but due to the sentiments attached to a temple, we have been very cautious so far. Due to the open threat issued recently, we have decided to approach the police.”