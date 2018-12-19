Home Cities Bengaluru

Farmland given to even eight-year-olds: CAG report

Such incidents, experts said, were either due to the connivance of officials or inadvertent errors in the Revenue Department’s database.

Published: 19th December 2018 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Applicants as young as eight years old were among those who have been granted land for cultivation, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report noted, highlighting discrepancies in terms of encroachment and unauthorised occupation of government land. In some cases, agricultural land was allotted in absence of any application, or it was granted in a village or survey number different from the one applied for.

Such incidents, experts said, were either due to the connivance of officials or inadvertent errors in the Revenue Department’s database. The report, ‘Grant, Lease, Eviction of Encroachment and Regularisation of Unauthorised Occupation of Government Lands,’ has identified several shortcomings in granting of agricultural land to beneficiaries.

“Non-compliances like grant of excess land, grant of Gomala land (where shortage was reported), grant to ineligible beneficiaries, grant of land without applications, etc. were noticed,” the report said. Audit analysis of the date of birth on the applications (for agricultural land) revealed the applicants’ age to be even between 8 and 17 years. “Such unrealistic applications should have been rendered invalid but were accepted,” the report noted. As a result, 1,055 acre and 19 gunta was alienated for regularisation “contrary to the eligibility conditions/provisions of the scheme/Act/Rules”, it said.

‘Human errors may have led to discrepancies’

In another case of encroachment reported in Ramanagara district, the government granted 77 acres of land in violation of the rules and “misconstruing the Court direction as direction of grant.”The land was valued at around Rs 982 crore and Revenue Department had issued a notice for collection of the amount in 2016. However, no further action was taken by the government and the land remained under the illegal occupation of the encroacher, the report noted.

When contacted, retired IAS officer Ramegowda questioned how a minor could be granted land when he was not in a state to cultivate the land. “Government officials are custodians of government land. Such
discrepancies cannot occur without the knowledge of officials and they are likely involved in the said cases,” he said.

However, sources in the Revenue Department said that several of the cases highlighted in the report were due to ‘human errors’ that have now been identified and will be rectified soon. Since there are a lot of disputes related to land and due to a shortage of staff in the Department, such errors might have cropped up at the grama panchayat or taluk level. Steps will be taken to implement the recommendations of the CAG report and to reclaim the government lands, the source added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eviction of Encroachment Unauthorised Occupation Government Lands CAG report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp