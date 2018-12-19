Man steals woman’s cell phone, demands nudes for its return

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old woman whose mobile phone was stolen at a star hotel, was shocked when the thief started blackmailing her, saying he would return her phone only if she sends her nude photos. He also sent lewd messages to her family and friends, prompting her to approach the police.

The woman, who lives in Hoodi, had gone to the hotel last Friday night, when her smartphone was stolen. Even before she filed a police complaint, the person who had stolen the phone started sending vulgar messages to those on her contact list. “Her family members and friends managed to get in touch with her on another phone number and told her about the messages. After finding out about this, she called her number to check whether her phone was still switched on and, to her surprise, it was.

The thief, who received her call, allegedly spoke to her badly. He also allegedly blackmailed her by asking her to send her nude pictures in return for her phone.“He continued sending her messages on the number she used to contact him, pestering her to send her nude photos,” police said.

The next day, the woman approached Mahadevapura police and filed a complaint. Police have registered a case of theft and insulting the modesty of a woman through word, gesture or act.

“We are trying to trace the accused. We are also investigating whether the phone was stolen by a person known to the complainant,” police added.