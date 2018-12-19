Home Cities Bengaluru

Nights get colder as northerly winds blow

The maximum temperature here was also on the higher side, with the city recording a maximum of 28.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday — 2 degrees Celsius above normal.

According to the MET dept, temperatures are expected to remain low for the next two-three days | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Temperatures have dipped in Bengaluru and other regions of the state with many parts recording minimum temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius. While Bengaluru recorded a minimum of 13.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, temperatures were even lower in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Haveri, where the lowest minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius was recorded.

Due to the existing weather conditions, many parts of Bengaluru are expected to witness fog or mist during the mornings, followed by clear skies for the next three days. Data also shows that the minimum temperatures in the city were about 2 degrees Celsius below normal than the weighted average minimum temperature of 14.4 degrees Celcius recorded on Tuesday morning.

According to C S Patil, in-charge director of Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, the dip in temperature was due to the flow of dry wind from the northern parts of the country. There was also some effect of cyclone Phethai, he said. While temperatures will remain relatively low for the next two to three days, it will increase subsequently, he said. Average minimum temperatures for the next two days is expected to be around 14 degrees Celsius.

Data shows that temperatures on the outskirts were markedly lower. For instance, the temperature recorded at the station near Kempegowda International Airport was 12.4 degrees Celsius as against the 13.7 degrees Celsius recorded in the CBD.

The misty conditions are expected to make way for overcast weather in the next three days or so, with possibilities of light showers in Bengaluru on Saturday.

