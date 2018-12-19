Police yet to identify truck that ran over teen

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Nelamangala traffic police are probing a hit-and-run case on a busy highway at Jas Toll near Nelamangala by verifying CCTV footage to identity the vehicle that ran over 14-year-old Bala Chauhan. The incident occurred early on Monday morning.

Bala, part of a nomadic family from Maharashtra, was sleeping on a footpath near the highway. Bala’s mother Mala Bai, 39, sustained injuries due to the rashly-driven container lorry, on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru Highway.

A senior police officer said, “We have obtained CCTV footage from three toll gates to identify the vehicle. Though we suspect that the vehicle bears a Nagaland registration number, we are not sure, as no one actually saw it run over the boy. Police stations at the borders have been alerted. Mala is still recovering in Victoria Hospital, and Bala’s last rites were performed on Tuesday.”

Bala’s family had arrived in Bengaluru from Dharwad to sell goods at the Sunday bazaar in Chikpet.