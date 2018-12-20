Bengaluru: Cancer requires multiple treatments

Dr Sandeep Nayak By

BENGALURU: My mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer and got her breast surgically removed. A year later she was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and then she could not be saved. There is no cancer history in the family. Do I need to go for an early checkup? Should I worry that I might have cancer too?

As your mother had cancer there is are chances you might contract the disease. It is generally advised to go for breast cancer screening 10 years before the age your mother developed breast cancer. So if your mother had cancer at 50, then you should screen yourself at 40. However, I would strongly advise you to consult an oncologist to assess your risk and make a proper plan for yourself.

My mother is suffering from breast cancer after having a lump in her right breast. She was suffering from this lump problem for the last one year. Three months ago, while the lump was being operated we got to know that my mother is suffering from breast cancer. We immediately went for cancer treatment. For the last 3 months we are on medical treatment for breast cancer. As per the doctor, the lump has been removed and my mother is going for chemotherapy treatment. I need your advice on this too.

Most breast cancer cases require multiple modalities of treatment, which include surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Also there are other factors that need to be assessed.

My mother has breast cancer stage 3 Type A. She is currently undergoing treatment but the doctors are not revealing how many chemotherapy sessions she will have to undergo. Do I need to worry?

There are various regimes of chemotherapy of breast cancer and the number of cycles vary from regime to regime. The medical oncologist who plans the chemotherapy will be able to give you a clear idea about the number. You should always believe in your treating doctors as most doctors try to only help you.

The expert is senior surgical oncologist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road