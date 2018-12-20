Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Cancer requires multiple treatments

My mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer and got her breast surgically removed.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cancer, Breast Cancer

Image used for representational purpose.

By Dr Sandeep Nayak
Express News Service

BENGALURU: My mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer and got her breast surgically removed. A year later she was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and then she could not be saved. There is no cancer history in the family. Do I need to go for an early checkup? Should I worry that I might have cancer too?

As your mother had cancer there is are chances you might contract the disease. It is generally advised to go for breast cancer screening 10 years before the age your mother developed breast cancer. So if your mother had cancer at 50, then you should screen yourself at 40. However, I would strongly advise you to consult an oncologist to assess your risk and make a proper plan for yourself.

My mother is suffering from breast cancer after having a lump in her right breast. She was suffering from this lump problem for the last one year. Three months ago, while the lump was being operated we got to know that my mother is suffering from breast cancer. We immediately went for cancer treatment. For the last 3 months we are on medical treatment for breast cancer. As per the doctor, the lump has been removed and my mother is going for chemotherapy treatment. I need your advice on this too.
Most breast cancer cases require multiple modalities of treatment, which include surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Also there are other factors that need to be assessed.

My mother has breast cancer stage 3 Type A. She is currently undergoing treatment but the doctors are not revealing how many chemotherapy sessions she will have to undergo. Do I need to worry?

There are various regimes of chemotherapy of breast cancer and the number of cycles vary from regime to regime. The medical oncologist who plans the chemotherapy will be able to give you a clear idea about the number. You should always believe in your treating doctors as most doctors try to only help you.
The expert is senior surgical oncologist, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Breast cancer Chemotherapy Bone marrow cancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp