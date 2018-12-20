Home Cities Bengaluru

Elevated corridor to be integrated with BBMP, BDA, Metro projects

However, the project will cost 3,600 trees to be removed along the identified stretch.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

The elevated corridor aims to reduce congestion to almost nil

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The controversial elevated corridor project in the city will be integrated with the existing and upcoming projects of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The decision by Public Works Minister H D Revanna comes just days after the consultants for the proposed elevated corridor project submitted the feasibility and initial Detailed Project Report.  

The letter, written by Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) to various agencies in the city, says, “Since the elevated corridor project has been proposed in Bengaluru city, the instructions have been given by the PWD Minister for the alignment of existing and upcoming projects by BMRCL, BBMP and BDA and integration of the projects.”

The feasibility report and initial DPR submitted by AECOM Deloitte-Infrasupport features 95 km of elevated road covering three elevated and three corridors connecting to the corners of the city. However, according to the proceedings of the meeting between officials of various agencies, all departments have agreed to align their infrastructure projects with the elevated corridor.

Each lane of the corridor will have a 3.5-metre wide carriageway, and the corridor is estimated to allow 50-80 kmph of design speed for vehicles travelling along the corridor, saving an hour in commute. According to the DPR, the North-South and Connecting Corridor-1 can be taken up in the first phase, starting in the first year of the project, while the second phase covering East-West Corridor-1, Connecting Corridor-2 and Connecting Corridor-3 can be taken up in the second year of the project’s commencement. While the report suggests taking up the work of East-West Corridor-2 in the 4th and 5th phases of the project from the fourth year of the commencement, it suggests that the agency construct the loop in Central Business District (CBD) under the third phase of the project two years after its commencement.

However, the implementation of the project may not be easy, as the project requires 61.49 hectares of land,of which the government has 34.07 hectares while 27.43 hectares of private land with 1,400 properties has to be acquired. However, the project will cost 3,600 trees to be removed along the identified stretch.

