Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Ghost’ freshers give companies the chills

Ghosting is the stuff modern nightmares are made up of.

Published: 20th December 2018 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Image used for representational purpose

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ghosting is the stuff modern nightmares are made up of. The term is popularly used in the dating world when one cuts off all ties with someone, sans any explanation. Companies are noticing a similar pattern, especially with students they recruit from campuses across the city. These ‘ghost’ students seem eager to take up the job but then ditch the employer for better prospects, sometimes even days after they have joined the job.

The recruitment head of a city-based company said, “Last year we made 25-30 offers in the software development domain at a college. Only 50 per cent of them showed up to join. The others did not bother to tell us that they had rejected the offer.” Ghosting includes candidates not turning up for scheduled interviews, accepting the offer but not showing up for work and vanishing from the workplace without any prior notice.

“A recent survey on staffing and workforce solutions has shown that 30 per cent of respondent job seekers attributed workplace ghosting to accepting another job offer and 19 per cent said it occurred because they felt the role was not a good match for them,” another recruiter pointed out.

Colleges tend to allow students to accept more than three offers to help them land a good job. As a result, engineering colleges around Bengaluru are seeing companies issue four to five additional offers in this year’s placements, in order to make up for those who do not show up.

Professor Ravishankar, placement officer at BMS College of Engineering, said, “At least 10 per cent of the companies approach us with such complaints. But if students get better offers, we cannot insist that they join a particular company.”

Some colleges made it a policy for students to not accept more than two offers. For example, at RV College of Engineering, students are restricted to three offers. Professor Sridhar, placement officer at PESIT, said, “Students who gets offers under tier 1 will not be allowed to accept offers under tier 2 companies, because tier 1 has offers above eight lakh,” said.

Students defend their act and say companies earlier used to give offer letters and withdraw the same. “Our seniors got offer letters but were not taken. Now as we are getting better offers we are also ignoring the earlier ones,” said a student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Workforce solutions Freshers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp