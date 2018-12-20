Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC to operate 550 additional buses to manage Christmas rush

Advance reservation for special and scheduled buses of KSRTC can be booked through 707 counters within Karnataka and other states.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To clear the rush of passengers this Christmas, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will operate 550 extra buses on December 21 and 22 to supplement the existing operations. Special buses will also be operated from other places to Bengaluru on December 25.

According to an official release, special buses will be operated from the city’s Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmasthala, Kukke Subrahmanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davanagere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar and Tirupati. Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Madikeri.

All premier special buses will be operated from Shantinagar (in front of KSRTC, Bengaluru Central Depot-4 and Depot-2) to Madurai, Kumbakkonam, Tiruchy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana state. Special buses will be operated from Sri Basaveshwara bus station, Vijayanagara, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navrang (Rajajinagar), Malleswaram 18th Cross,  Banashankari, Jeevan Bima Nagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar and Kengeri Satellite Town to Shivamogga, Davanagere, Tirupati, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukke Subramanya, Dharmasthala and other places depending on passenger traffic.  Passengers can book tickets online by logging on to the corporation’s website: www.ksrtc.in.

Advance reservation for special and scheduled buses of KSRTC can be booked through 707 counters within Karnataka and other states. A discount of 5 per cent will be extended if four or more passengers book their journey on a single ticket, and a discount of 10 per cent is offered on the return ticket if onward and return tickets are booked simultaneously.  Advance reservation tickets for KSRTC services can be booked through booking counters at important cities in neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Puducherry, Maharashtra and Goa. Details of all journeys can be obtained from the KSRTC website.

TAGS
KSRTC Christmas Rush

