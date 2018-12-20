Home Cities Bengaluru

Land records, pistol found in history sheeters’ houses

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths conducted search operations at houses of seven history sheeters.

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths conducted search operations at houses of seven history-sheeters. During the raids, a licenced weapon and documents related to land and financial transactions were seized.

The search operations, which began at 6 am on Wednesday, were conducted at the houses of Sunil alias Silent Sunil, Rohit alias Onte, Vediappa alias Market Vedi, Manjunatha alias Todhala Manja, Bharath alias Bangari, Nagaraj alias Boxer Naga and Jayakumar PS.

During the raids, an airgun, found in Bharath’s house, was confiscated. The licensed pistol of Boxer Manja was also seized. “Gun licence was issued to him in 2011, as there were no cases against him since 2006. But he is not revealing information about the 19 rounds that are missing and so he has been detained for questioning. His licence will be cancelled if he is unable to give an account about them,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said.Other than Boxer Naga and Jayakumar, the remaining five were not present at the house when the raids were going on.

‘Accused offered D2 cr to  defame CCB’

Meanwhile, the CCB probing the Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd cheating case found that the accused had offered `2 crore to two investors, who had held a press conference and accused CCB officials of protecting the main accused. “The arrested Zaid Khan and Sirajuddin revealed that the accused Vijay Tata had offered them `2 crore to defame CCB,” Alok Kumar said.

