Myth and reality of total hip replacement

Dr Sunil Gurpur Kini By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hip replacement is a surgery that replaces diseased parts of the hip with artificial components. Parts of the hip is removed and fixed with artificial devices to improve hip function, increase mobility and to relieve excruciating pain. While hip replacement is safe and a viable option, people generally have certain myths associated with the surgery. Let’s look at some of them.

1) Myth: Overweight/obese patients cannot undergo hip-replacement surgery. Reality: Wrong. Medical science has advanced beyond human imagination and surgeries can be performed even on obese patients. Although it was traditional teaching that the outcomes of joint replacement in obese patients are inferior to those in the normal population, newer studies show virtually similar pain relief and outcomes in both class of patients and most of them end up losing significant weight as they adopt an active lifestyle after surgery.

2) Myth: Hip replacement happens when you get old

Reality: Not necessary. While the maximum recorded cases are above the age group of 60, a lot of people in the age group of 20-40 are also suggested replacement surgeries. With improved implant technology, younger patients have less risk of needing repeat surgeries.

3) Myth: Post hip replacement, the patient is advised to be on rest and not exert pressure on joints

Reality: False. Any patient who has undergone hip replacement needs to continue doing low impact physical activity. Excessive weight damages joints and makes walking difficult, lack of physical movement in turn further increase weight and augments arthritic conditions.

The author is a consultant joint replacement at Manipal Hospital.