Home Cities Bengaluru

Special trains to Goa for year-end festival season

South Western Railway (SWR) will be running special trains to Goa to clear extra rush during Christmas and New Year between December 28, 2018, and January 2, 2019.

Published: 20th December 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Indian trains, Indian railways

Image of a train used for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South Western Railway (SWR) will be running special trains to Goa to clear extra rush during Christmas and New Year between December 28, 2018, and January 2, 2019. An official release said that one-way special trains will run between Yeshwantpur-Vasco da Gama and Vasco da Gama-Yelahanka. Train No. 06585 Yeshwantpur- Vasco da Gama Tatkal Special Express will leave Yeshwantpur at 6 pm on December 28 and reach Vasco da Gama at 09.10 am on December 29, 2018.

Train No. 06586 Vasco da Gama-Yelahanka Tatkal Special Express will leave Vasco da Gama at  8.40 pm on January 1,2019 and  arrive at Yelahanka at 11.45 am on January 2, 2019. The trains will have a composition of five three- tier AC coaches,  13 three-tier second class sleeper coaches and two brake luggage-cum-generator cars.  SWR is also running a special train to Villupuram to clear the extra rush during Melmaruvathur Irumudi festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Western Railway Vasco da Gama-Yelahanka Year-end festival season

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp