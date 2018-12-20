Special trains to Goa for year-end festival season

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: South Western Railway (SWR) will be running special trains to Goa to clear extra rush during Christmas and New Year between December 28, 2018, and January 2, 2019. An official release said that one-way special trains will run between Yeshwantpur-Vasco da Gama and Vasco da Gama-Yelahanka. Train No. 06585 Yeshwantpur- Vasco da Gama Tatkal Special Express will leave Yeshwantpur at 6 pm on December 28 and reach Vasco da Gama at 09.10 am on December 29, 2018.

Train No. 06586 Vasco da Gama-Yelahanka Tatkal Special Express will leave Vasco da Gama at 8.40 pm on January 1,2019 and arrive at Yelahanka at 11.45 am on January 2, 2019. The trains will have a composition of five three- tier AC coaches, 13 three-tier second class sleeper coaches and two brake luggage-cum-generator cars. SWR is also running a special train to Villupuram to clear the extra rush during Melmaruvathur Irumudi festival.