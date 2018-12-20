Tea-seller’s Hanuman laid to rest

Suraksha P and Pandarinath B By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In times when not all human beings find dignity on their deathbed, a monkey found its resting place on Kanakapura Road in Harohalli, thanks to the generosity of an 18-year-old tea seller and his friends.

A poster with the face of the monkey is

on display at Kanakapura highway,

to create awareness among motorists

Pandarinath B

Raghvendra Yadav runs a tea stall on Kanakapura-Bengaluru Highway. On December 3, at around 8 am, a speeding bike overtook a car and ran over a monkey that was sitting on the roadside, eating a bun.

Appalled at the fact that the bike did not even stop, Yadav and his friends buried the monkey and carried out its last rites. They also built a grave on the road side. A life-size portrait of the monkey also hangs by the side of the grave, a picture that was taken during one of the frequent visits the monkey paid to the tea stall.

“The monkey used to spend time near my tea shop. After his death, my friends and I served food to around 900 people on December 7. A tradition that should be followed when any living being dies, be it human or animal,” Yadav told City Express.

To create awareness among motorists, his friends and he also printed several copies of this poster with their own money and displayed them on Kanakapura highway. “Thousands of trucks, cars and bikers use the highway. During the day, a lot of monkeys are seen in this village as it has a number coconut farms,” he added.