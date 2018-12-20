Home Cities Bengaluru

Teen spotted by Nadal’s coach feels he has miles to go

At the age of 14, Bengaluru boy Adil Kalyanpur was spotted by Rafael Nadal's coach and uncle Tony Nadal. 

Adil Kalyanpur (right)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At the age of 14, Bengaluru boy Adil Kalyanpur was spotted by Rafael Nadal’s coach and uncle Tony Nadal.  Impressed with Kalyanpur’s playoff match against Korean Minseom Lim in Paris, Rafa Nadal academy in Mallorca, Spain soon invited the lad to train there.

Kalyanpur accepted the offer and trained hard in Spain. Now 16, the singles specialist has moved on from his junior days and transitioned to the gruelling senior-level of tennis.

Despite having played at three Challengers tournaments and 10 Futures competitions, Kalyanpur still thinks he has a long way to go. 

