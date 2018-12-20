Home Cities Bengaluru

Waste segregation to become easier with this kiosk

BBMP and NGO Saahas set up city’s first monitored bin station, ‘Kasa Kiosk’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Omega Healthcare and NGO Saahas set up the city’s first monitored bin station for segregated waste collection called ‘Kasa Kiosk’.

As part of the launch on Monday, volunteers kicked off a plog run, collecting and handing over dry-waste to the kiosk.

The kiosk in Murugeshpalya, will be manned by two people across two shifts – 7 am to 11 am and 7 pm to 11 pm. Awareness campaigns are being organised to inform citizens about this facility where they can drop segregated waste. Collected waste will be handed over to the Dry Waste Collection Centre (DWCC) while wet waste will be collected by BBMP.

GM Ravindra, joint commissioner, BBMP, said, “Right now, auto tippers work only in the morning. After 11 am, people dump garbage on the road. To avoid this, we have set up the kiosk. If it works well, we will extend it to other places.”

Gopi Natarajan, CEO, Omega Healthcare, said, “It is a pilot initiative and is being studied by BBMP and Saahas. If we get a good response from the public, such kiosks can be replicated.”

Divya Tiwari, CEO of Saahas, said, “Often, people are forced to dump waste on the road, leading to creation of dump sites. With the Kasa Kiosk, they can drop off segregated waste at their convenience. However, segregation is key to ensure this waste gets processed.”

Corporator of Konena Agrahara, M Chandrappa Reddy was also present.

