2 held for issuing auto permits with forged signatures

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Koramangala police have arrested two men who were creating auto registrations by forging signatures of officials of the Regional Transport Office. The accused had also stolen seals from the office.The arrested are identified as Iliyas Sardar Pasha (31), a resident of Chamarajpet and native of Kolar, and his friend K Anand (28), of Shiva Reddy Layout in Electronics City.

A senior police officer said Pasha was working as an agent at the Koramangala RTO office, and was bringing in several clients for vehicle registration. He decided to make easy money with Anand, who runs a photocopy shop. They had created six fake permits by using stolen stamps and seals, and would collect `40,000 per auto by introducing themselves as RTO staff. Based on a complaint, police verified the documents of some auto rickshaws, and detained Pasha for interrogation. During interrogation, police found that no insiders were involved in the fraud, and seized seals and documents from the accused. CCTV footage also verified when they had stolen the seals.