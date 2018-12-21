Home Cities Bengaluru

4 held over worker’s death in mud collapse

Madiwalappa Gowda, the worker carrying out excavation work in a drain for BWSSB in Rajarajeshwarinagar, died when the mud wall of the drain collapsed.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three officials of BWSSB and a contractor were arrested on Thursday for alleged negligence over the death of 26-year-old BWSSB worker who fell into a drain during excavation works in Rajarajeshwarinagar on Wednesday.

The arrests have been confirmed by DCP (West) Ravi D Channannavar, and those arrested are assistant executive engineers Navaneet Kumar and Sneha V, assistant engineer Dileep Kumar, and contractor Naveen Kumar, who are charged with death due to negligence.

Madiwalappa Gowda, the worker carrying out excavation work in a drain for BWSSB in Rajarajeshwarinagar, died when the mud wall of the drain collapsed. Another worker managed to escape when the mud started to cave in. Gowda sank into the drain with the mud collapsing on him and choking him to death within minutes. Police and emergency services, which reached the spot, were unable to save him.

Gowda’s body was extricated late on Wednesday night — hours after the incident took place. A crane that was pressed into service for extricating the body only made matters worse by pushing the body deeper into the drain. This delayed the process of getting the body out.

Gowda’s relatives protested against the BWSSB and blamed his death on negligence on part of the officials. A complaint was lodged with Rajarajeshwarinagar police by Gowda’s wife Nagamma.

On Wednesday, a retired BWSSB official had told The New Indian Express that mandated safeguards of shoring and strutting, which are to be installed in case of any excavation, were not in place during the work. Shoring and strutting are scaffolding techniques which prevent soil sliding.

