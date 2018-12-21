Court stays release of ‘KGF’, producer says screening on

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is uncertainty over the global release of the Yash-starrer ‘KGF’ which was scheduled to hit at least 2,000 screens across India in five languages on Friday, including over 400 in Karnataka. At least 350 theatres in Karnataka will screen the film in Kannada. A city court on Thursday passed an exparte ad-interim injunction order restraining exhibiting, distributing and screening of the film.

The film’s producer Vijay Kiragandur said “I have not received any communication with regard to the injunction order passed by the court. Those who have bought tickets already can hit theatres without any confusion. We had filed a caveat in the high court two weeks ago.”

On hearing the original suit filed by G Venkatesh, proprietor of Sri Rajeshwari Combines, and S Ananda, proprietor of Ashwini Films, an Additional City Civil and Sessions court passed an injunction order restraining R Lakshminarayana, proprietor of Arya Films, and Vijay Kiragandur, proprietor of Hombale Films (the defendants), from screening the movie.

Venkatesh and Ananda have contended that they had obtained rights to make a movie based on the slain real-life rowdy Thangam of KGF. The rights were obtained from his mother years ago, but the makers of the film KGF depicted the same story, prompting them to approach the court.The hearing was adjourned to January 7, 2019. Thangam was a gangster from KGF, who was shot dead by the police in an encounter in 1997.

Man held for attacking theatre staff over tickets

Vijaynagar police on Thursday held a 42-year-old man for attacking an employee of Veeresh Theatre, Basaveshwar Nagar, after he did not give the accused tickets to sell in black for the upcoming Kannada movie KGF. The incident took place in MC Layout on Magadi Road. The accused stabbed ticket-issuer Aravind, and also severed one of his fingers. The arrested is Ramesh, a resident of JJ Nagar, Mysuru Road. A senior police officer said the incident took place on Monday, when Ramesh, who was under the influence of alcohol, came to the theatre and asked for a few tickets for KGF, as he wanted to sell them in black. When Aravind refused, Ramesh attacked him. Aravind filed a case with Vijaynagar police a day later. Ramesh later told police that Aravind and he were friends and had differences over a financial issue.