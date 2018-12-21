Home Cities Bengaluru

Girlfriend charged with abetment in techie suicide

Sandeep Joardar, who was working at a software firm, hung himself in his room at a paying guest accommodation in Hoodi, on February 19.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:48 AM

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Investigation into the suicide of a 23-year-old software engineer has gained momentum after 10 moments, as the victim’s 60-year-old father has now filed a case of abetment of suicide against his girlfriend and two friends.

When the incident took place, the Mahadevapura police had registered it as an unnatural death. Ten months later, Sandeep’s father Smarajit Joardar, a retired finance department employee with the West Bengal government, has filed a complaint against Sandeep’s girlfriend Sangeeta Ghosh and friends Rudra Guha and Pritam Chakraborty.

In his complaint, he stated that his son had ended his life as his girlfriend had pestered him to buy her gold. Though he had spent a large amount of money on her, she would still harass him. On the day of the incident, she allegedly asked him to die if he could not arrange money for her needs. Depressed over this, Sandeep allegedly hung himself.

Speaking to TNIE, Smarajit alleged that the police did not register an abetment of suicide case at the time of the incident.“In fact, the accused persons came to my home and informed me about the incident. They also showed me a video my son had sent to his girlfriend before ending his life. He had clearly said in the video that he was depressed because of what his girlfriend said, and was thus committing suicide. But the police had refused to register FIR against them,” he alleged.

“Sandeep had met Sangeeta, who works at a private firm, at a computer training centre in Kolkata. Whenever he came home on leave, he would spend most of his time with her and her two friends, who are unemployed. They would make him spend all his earnings on them,” he said.The Mahadevapura police, who have now registered an FIR, are yet to summon the accused for enquiry.

