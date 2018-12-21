Home Cities Bengaluru

GIS gold find at Ajjanahalli  is the biggest in a decade

Another geologist said that GSI has been surveying Ajjanahalli and surrounding areas for over a decade.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what is being considered one of the biggest discoveries of gold ore in the past decade in the country, the Karnataka unit of the Geological Survey of India has discovered vast deposits at Ajjanahalli village in Turuvekere taluk of Tumakuru district.

Initial estimates by scientists indicate that 1.206 million tonnes of ore is present at the location, with possibilities of full-fledged mining getting started in the area within the next three to five years. If the activity is taken up, it will become the third gold mine in Karnataka.

Following the announcement made by M Sridhar, Additional Director General, Geological Survey of India, The New Indian Express spoke to several GSI officials, who voiced their excitement with the discovery. The officials, who did not wish to be quoted, said that the gold ore discovered in Ajjanahalli could be mined following a techno-economical assessment of the mine.

“This is clearly one of the largest discoveries of gold ore in more than a decade. Since gold is rarely found in the Indian subcontinent, it is an important find, both in terms of geology and the worth of the ore found,” a scientist said.

Mining can be taken up in the area based on crucial parameters such as the quantity of gold per tonne of ore and proximity to a port, he said, adding that any ore with four to five grams of gold per tonne is considered to be of good quality and feasible for mining.

Another geologist said that GSI has been surveying Ajjanahalli and surrounding areas for over a decade. “There  has been an indication of the presence of gold ore, which was pursued by our staff. As a result, the deposit was narrowed down after a few years of geo-chemical surveys in the region,” he said. There aren’t many gold deposits in the country and Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka was the only gold mine for a long period. Discoveries like the one at Ajjanahalli are very rare and took years of surveys, he added.

WHERE DID THE GOLD COME FROM?

According to book, Indica: A deep natural history of the sub-continent, there are scientific theories that trace the origin of gold to meteors and asteroids that crashed on earth during its early phase. Around 2.5 billion years ago, according to some scientists, a large asteroid collided close to Kolar and gold was congealed within the granite in the ground. Over millions of years, these gold particles were eroded and settled in streams and river-beds, says the book.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp