Karnataka Government initiative for schoolkids to help parents track health issues

Suraksha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government will now be able to track the growth of a child from six to 18 years of age. The education department is keeping a tab on birth defects, deficiencies, diseases and developmental disorders among kids in government schools. Screening of children in 59,000 government and aided schools have already begun, where their height, weight, body mass index, blood pressure and risk of developing non-communicable diseases have been assessed. Their eyesight and hearing have also been checked.

As many as 430 mobile health teams comprising 815 AYUSH doctors, seven MBBS doctors, 388 staff nurses, 256 ophthalmic assistants and 61 pharmacists under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram will screen health of 65 lakh students in schools and 48 lakh children in anganwadis. Their parents and school headmistresses will now get details about their health status, and also receive alerts on which day the child should visit primary health centres or specialist hospitals for serious ailments. A Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan official said, “We have provided logins to the mobile health teams and the testing has already been done in Kolar. Called Swasthya Kiran, primary health centres have already been mapped for each school. As many as 18,000 unaided schools and 59,000 government-aided schools will be covered. The Chief Minister will shortly launch it formally.”

Dr Veena V, deputy director, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, directorate of health and family welfare Services, said, “Every Saturday will be observed as ‘Swasthya Din’. Two doctors, one staff nurse and one ophthalmic assistant will assess the child. For example, if the child is obese, he or she can be counselled along with parents for lifestyle changes.”

“In case of major problems, we can refer the child to a super-specialty hospital. If government hospitals are not equipped to deal with them, we can refer to any private hospital empanelled with Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka universal health scheme. We will reach out to PU colleges too,” she added.