Home Cities Bengaluru

Hindu outfit wants police to ban new year celebrations in Bangalore

Two years ago, on the night of December 31 on MG Road and Brigade Road, several women were allegedly molested and groped and lewd remarks passed by miscreants.

Published: 21st December 2018 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

With the Christmas and New Year spirit already catching on, the showcase Brigade Road has been decked up for the celebrations | JITHENDRA M

With the Christmas and New Year spirit already catching on, the showcase Brigade Road has been decked up for the celebrations | JITHENDRA M

By PTI

BENGALURU: A right-wing Hindu outfit has appealed to police to ban new year celebrations on the city's signature locations like MG Road and Brigade Road on December 31 to "protect the sanctity of Bengaluru."

In a two-page memorandum to Bengaluru police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti coordinator Mohan Gowda said "western culture has spoilt the present generation, where boys and girls drink, smoke and perform vulgar dance in an inebriated state which instigates criminals for eve-teasing."

Gowda recalled how some women were allegedly molested en masse two years ago bringing a bad name to the city internationally.

"The most concerning matter is that there is a growing number of young boys, girls and women taking part in the celebrations in an inebriated state, which shows the decline of values among the youth of India today," Gowda rued in his memorandum.

Gowda urged police to ban such new year revelries.

Two years ago, on the night of December 31 on MG Road and Brigade Road, several women were allegedly molested and groped and lewd remarks passed by miscreants, despite the presence of police personnel to control unruly New Year revellers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
right-wing Hindu outfit new year celebrations MG Road Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp