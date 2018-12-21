Hindu outfit wants police to ban new year celebrations in Bangalore

By PTI

BENGALURU: A right-wing Hindu outfit has appealed to police to ban new year celebrations on the city's signature locations like MG Road and Brigade Road on December 31 to "protect the sanctity of Bengaluru."

In a two-page memorandum to Bengaluru police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti coordinator Mohan Gowda said "western culture has spoilt the present generation, where boys and girls drink, smoke and perform vulgar dance in an inebriated state which instigates criminals for eve-teasing."

Gowda recalled how some women were allegedly molested en masse two years ago bringing a bad name to the city internationally.

"The most concerning matter is that there is a growing number of young boys, girls and women taking part in the celebrations in an inebriated state, which shows the decline of values among the youth of India today," Gowda rued in his memorandum.

Gowda urged police to ban such new year revelries.

Two years ago, on the night of December 31 on MG Road and Brigade Road, several women were allegedly molested and groped and lewd remarks passed by miscreants, despite the presence of police personnel to control unruly New Year revellers.