Karnataka State Pollution Control Board filed cased against three men for burning garbage at Hoskote taluk

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has lodged a police case against three men for burning solid waste at Hoskote taluk. On Wednesday, KSPCB chairman Laxman visited Vagata village of Jadagenahalli hobli in Hoskote taluk as he had received information about waste being dumped there. After inspection, it was found that Babu, a garbage collector from the ITPL unit, burnt solid waste on two empty plots in Vagata.The land on which the garbage was burnt belonged to two men — Muniyappa and Narayanappa — who had an arrangement with Babu.