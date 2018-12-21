Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka State Pollution Control Board filed cased against three men for burning garbage at Hoskote taluk

The land on which the garbage was burnt belonged to two men — Muniyappa and Narayanappa — who had an arrangement with Babu.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Garbage, pile

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has lodged a police case against three men for burning solid waste at Hoskote taluk. On Wednesday, KSPCB chairman Laxman visited Vagata village of Jadagenahalli hobli in Hoskote taluk as he had received information about waste being dumped there. After inspection, it was found that Babu, a garbage collector from the ITPL unit, burnt solid waste on two empty plots in Vagata.The land on which the garbage was burnt belonged to two men — Muniyappa and Narayanappa — who had an arrangement with Babu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp