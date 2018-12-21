Home Cities Bengaluru

UBHL seeks HC’s permission to sell shares

Poovaiah submitted that boards of contributory firms have resolved to offer assets worth Rs 15,000 crore to clear the debt to save UBHL.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Thursday, United Breweries (Holding) Company (UBHL) contended before the Karnataka HC that the total assets of the company amount to Rs 7,500 crore, and said that an application filed seeking permission to sell its shares to clear debt, was pending.

Senior counsel Sajan Poovaiah made this submission before the division bench of Justice L Narayanaswamy and Justice P B Bhajanthri, which is hearing the appeal filed by UBHL against the order passed to shut down the company, which is a corporate guarantor to the defunct Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

Poovaiah submitted that boards of contributory firms have resolved to offer assets worth Rs 15,000 crore to clear the debt to save UBHL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp