Bengaluru Central University hamstrung due to lack of funds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central University (BCU), carved out of Bangalore University through trifurcation, is suffering from lack of funds as the higher education department has not released funds allocated to the university.

BCU started functioning in July 2017 at the Central College Campus, and considering a request made by its vice-chancellor Prof S Japhet, the then government had allocated Rs 17 crore. However, till date, BCU has not received a single installment of the funds. This has led to a financial crisis and the university is struggling to manage day-to-day expenditures including salaries of guest faculty, maintenance, repairs, security and housekeeping. The varsity doesn’t even have funds to pay the examination duty remuneration for lecturers who are involved in the ongoing examination process.

Prof Japhet said, “I had submitted a request to the government before the elections for an amount of Rs 25 crore. After a review, we were finally allocated Rs 17 crore. The department was asked to release the funds in three instalments, but till date, we have not received a single instalment.”

According to the university, the government had given Rs 15 crore two years ago when the trifurcation order was issued, but after that, nothing has been received.