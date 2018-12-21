Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Central University hamstrung due to lack of funds

According to the university, the government had given Rs 15 crore two years ago when the trifurcation order was issued, but after that, nothing has been received.

Published: 21st December 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Reuters file image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central University (BCU), carved out of Bangalore University through trifurcation, is suffering from lack of funds as the higher education department has not released funds allocated to the university.

BCU started functioning in July 2017 at the Central College Campus, and considering a request made by its vice-chancellor Prof S Japhet, the then government had allocated Rs 17 crore. However, till date, BCU has not received a single installment of the funds. This has led to a financial crisis and the university is struggling to manage day-to-day expenditures including salaries of guest faculty, maintenance, repairs, security and housekeeping. The varsity doesn’t even have funds to pay the examination duty remuneration for lecturers who are involved in the ongoing examination process.

Prof Japhet said, “I had submitted a request to the government before the elections for an amount of Rs 25 crore. After a review, we were finally allocated Rs 17 crore. The department was asked to release the funds in three instalments, but till date, we have not received a single instalment.”

According to the university, the government had given Rs 15 crore two years ago when the trifurcation order was issued, but after that, nothing has been received.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Central University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp